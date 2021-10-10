Live events on the horizon in Panguitch

(PANGUITCH, UT) Live events are lining up on the Panguitch calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Panguitch area:

Cell Phone-ography Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 98 W Center St, Cedar City, UT 84720

In this two-week course, learn about utilizing your phone's camera to enhance your pictures.

Computer Basics Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 757 West 800 South, Cedar City, UT 84720

This two-day class will provide you with computers to use during class.

WCT Pension Reps in Beaver – Call to Schedule Appointment Beaver, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1540 S Main St, Beaver, UT

Please call Cora at 801-972-1898 ext. 11 to schedule an appointment. Deadline to schedule is October 1st.



Just Serve: Halloween Carnival For those with Disabilities Enoch, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 Thoroughbred Way, Enoch, UT

4th Annual Halloween Carnival For Families with Family Members with Disabilities held 11am–1pm at Gateway Preparatory Academy.

Exposure Triangle-Understanding Your Camera Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 98 W Center St, Cedar City, UT 84720

In this two-week course, learn the fundamentals for your DSLR camera.