Panguitch, UT

Live events on the horizon in Panguitch

 6 days ago

(PANGUITCH, UT) Live events are lining up on the Panguitch calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Panguitch area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0khl_0cMyktJs00

Cell Phone-ography

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 98 W Center St, Cedar City, UT 84720

In this two-week course, learn about utilizing your phone's camera to enhance your pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEPji_0cMyktJs00

Computer Basics

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 757 West 800 South, Cedar City, UT 84720

This two-day class will provide you with computers to use during class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJdRL_0cMyktJs00

WCT Pension Reps in Beaver – Call to Schedule Appointment

Beaver, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1540 S Main St, Beaver, UT

Please call Cora at 801-972-1898 ext. 11 to schedule an appointment. Deadline to schedule is October 1st.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170gqU_0cMyktJs00

Just Serve: Halloween Carnival For those with Disabilities

Enoch, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 Thoroughbred Way, Enoch, UT

4th Annual Halloween Carnival For Families with Family Members with Disabilities held 11am–1pm at Gateway Preparatory Academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxBbC_0cMyktJs00

Exposure Triangle-Understanding Your Camera

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 98 W Center St, Cedar City, UT 84720

In this two-week course, learn the fundamentals for your DSLR camera.

