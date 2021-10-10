CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seeley Lake, MT

What’s up Seeley Lake: Local events calendar

Seeley Lake News Flash
Seeley Lake News Flash
 6 days ago

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Seeley Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seeley Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejHNX_0cMyksR900

Stop the Bleed

Condon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Take this 90 minute Lifesaving class to learn to "STOP THE BLEED". Who Can Take the Course A STOP THE BLEED® course is for people who are interested in learning this lifesaving skill. The American...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VppZD_0cMyksR900

FC (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Seeley-Swan

Seeley Lake, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 456 Airport Rd, Seeley Lake, MT

The Seeley-Swan (Seeley Lake, MT) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Flint Creek co-op [Drummond/Granite] (Drummond, MT) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

Learn More

VB Drummond at Seeley Swan

Seeley Lake, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 456 Airport Rd, Seeley Lake, MT

The Lady Trojans close out their four-game road trip at Seeley Lake.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drummond, MT
Seeley Lake, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Seeley Lake, MT
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#American#Flint Creek Co Op#Drummond Granite#Mt
Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake, MT
13
Followers
322
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seeley Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy