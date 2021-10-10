What’s up Seeley Lake: Local events calendar

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Seeley Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seeley Lake:

Stop the Bleed Condon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Take this 90 minute Lifesaving class to learn to "STOP THE BLEED". Who Can Take the Course A STOP THE BLEED® course is for people who are interested in learning this lifesaving skill. The American...

FC (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Seeley-Swan Seeley Lake, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 456 Airport Rd, Seeley Lake, MT

The Seeley-Swan (Seeley Lake, MT) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Flint Creek co-op [Drummond/Granite] (Drummond, MT) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

VB Drummond at Seeley Swan Seeley Lake, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 456 Airport Rd, Seeley Lake, MT

The Lady Trojans close out their four-game road trip at Seeley Lake.