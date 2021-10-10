CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, ID

Cambridge events coming soon

Cambridge Updates
Cambridge Updates
 6 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, ID) Cambridge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cambridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaU3M_0cMykrYQ00

October at Gallery 55

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 311 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Join us in welcoming our newest member of the gallery, Judy Wild. Judy will be displaying her acrylic paintings at the gallery, but she works in a variety of media. She has done everything from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtQUv_0cMykrYQ00

Worship Service

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Join us for worship that is warm, joyful, and God honoring in the classic Protestant tradition. In our worship we read the Bible, sing the Bible, pray the Bible, preach the Bible, and see the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18M1Ib_0cMykrYQ00

CAP-Fall Me & My Gal

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2111 Pilgrim Cove, McCall, ID

CAP-Fall Me & My Gal is on Facebook. To connect with CAP-Fall Me & My Gal, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1taECy_0cMykrYQ00

Fall Release Tasting

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Join us for dinner to taste our current releases and our new 2017 Whitewater.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25f95u_0cMykrYQ00

Second Sunday Sounds at Six Series

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 901 N, 901 1st St, McCall, ID

Hello music lovers! The McCall Music Society is pleased to announce the return of Second Sunday Sounds at Six- McCall’s free concert music series! Please join us on the second sunday of the month...

Learn More

Cambridge Updates

Cambridge Updates

Cambridge, ID
