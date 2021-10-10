Selby events coming up

(SELBY, SD) Live events are lining up on the Selby calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Selby:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Gettysburg, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 310 S Broadway St, Gettysburg, SD

We will share contact information at the first meeting so we can alert if there is any need. Meeting Room: Fellowship Hall Contact:Scott Crook,

Family Scavenger Hunt Bowdle, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3043 Main St, Bowdle, SD

Family Scavenger Hunt Hosted By Bowdle Public Library. Event starts at Sat Oct 16 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Bowdle., Come to the library with your family for a scavenger hunt.

: Fall Craft Fair Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Join us a the Scherr-Howe Event Center from 9am - 4pm on October 23, 2021 to enjoy Mobridge Fall Craft Fair. Multiple venders will be present with home-made crafts, decorations, local art, can't...

Celebration of life Gettysburg, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 198 W King Ave #100, Gettysburg, SD

Here is Cindy L. Zweber’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Cindy L. Zweber of Gettysburg, South Dakota, who passed away on...