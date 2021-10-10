Coming soon: Wright events
(WRIGHT, WY) Wright has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wright:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 118 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY
Season: Year Round Market Hours Monday - Saturdays, 11 am - 6 pm Location:Old Cheesehouse, 118 S. Gillette Avenue
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 2101 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY
Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to Campbell County Public Library for stories, music and craft activities Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 10:30am. Storytime is intended for...
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 105 South Warren Avenue, Gillette, WY 82716
Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 219 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY
On the 10th Weekend Before Christmas... Magpie Gave to You!!! $20 off Bottoms! Jeans, Pants, Skirts... if it covers your bottom it's $20 off!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 203 W Flying Cir Dr, Gillette, WY
Join us for our fun and safe night PoP's First Trunk or Treat!! The fun is taking place on Sunday, October 31st from 6:00p to 8:00 pm. All are invited, share with family and friends! Dress up in...
