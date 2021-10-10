Coming soon: Wright events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright Today
Wright Today
 6 days ago

(WRIGHT, WY) Wright has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wright:

Downtown Gillette Farmers Market

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 118 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY

Season: Year Round Market Hours Monday - Saturdays, 11 am - 6 pm Location:Old Cheesehouse, 118 S. Gillette Avenue

CCPL Storytime

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 2101 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY

Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to Campbell County Public Library for stories, music and craft activities Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 10:30am. Storytime is intended for...

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at BIG LOST

Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 105 South Warren Avenue, Gillette, WY 82716

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

10th Weekend Before Christmas... Bottoms Up!

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 219 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY

On the 10th Weekend Before Christmas... Magpie Gave to You!!! $20 off Bottoms! Jeans, Pants, Skirts... if it covers your bottom it's $20 off!

Prince of Peace's Trunk or Treat 2021

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 203 W Flying Cir Dr, Gillette, WY

Join us for our fun and safe night PoP's First Trunk or Treat!! The fun is taking place on Sunday, October 31st from 6:00p to 8:00 pm. All are invited, share with family and friends! Dress up in...

