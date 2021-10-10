Jemez Pueblo events coming soon
(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) Live events are coming to Jemez Pueblo.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jemez Pueblo:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Halloween in the Dezert @RZR Ville smoking barrels ranch at 1601 39th St SW, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1510 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Come by for a Spooky Celebration and Open House with fun for the whole family! See our NEW playground and tour our school. We will have a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Mayor and County...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 3001 Civic Center Cir NE, Rio Rancho, NM
Tickets on-sale now! Purchase your tickets online at TicketMaster.com or the Rio Rancho Events Center Box Office presented by Chalmers Ford!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 3301 Southern Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Toy & food drive to benefit St Felix pantry for the upcoming holiday season. Band, food, beverages, door prizes, Bike & cars show with trophies to be awarded. Event is from 12 noon till 3pm at...
