Jemez Pueblo events coming soon

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) Live events are coming to Jemez Pueblo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jemez Pueblo:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Halloween in the Dezert @RZR Ville smoking barrels ranch Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Halloween in the Dezert @RZR Ville smoking barrels ranch at 1601 39th St SW, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Preschool Trunk or Treat | Grand Opening Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1510 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM

Come by for a Spooky Celebration and Open House with fun for the whole family! See our NEW playground and tour our school. We will have a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Mayor and County...

Banda MS Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3001 Civic Center Cir NE, Rio Rancho, NM

Tickets on-sale now! Purchase your tickets online at TicketMaster.com or the Rio Rancho Events Center Box Office presented by Chalmers Ford!

Rio Pack Los Lunas St Felix Pantry Toy and Food Drive — NNMCOC Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3301 Southern Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM

Toy & food drive to benefit St Felix pantry for the upcoming holiday season. Band, food, beverages, door prizes, Bike & cars show with trophies to be awarded. Event is from 12 noon till 3pm at...