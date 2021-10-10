CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron, LA

Live events on the horizon in Cameron

Cameron Updates
Cameron Updates
 6 days ago

(CAMERON, LA) Cameron is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cameron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbbn9_0cMyknGk00

WAYNE DYLAN

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2900 W Sunset Dr, Orange, TX

We got him in Orange! WAYNE DYLAN will be performing on a regular basis and we all know the routine...get here early and get your grub on. Check out our Deluxe Frozen Cocktails and check out the show!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwtNs_0cMyknGk00

Class A Commercial Truck Driving (Day Class)

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

NOTE: Facebook says that some events are free when they are not. Please read full description for price and duration. With the expansion of local industry and the resources needed for the growth...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UZuI_0cMyknGk00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Cameron, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Houma, LA 70631

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3px5nX_0cMyknGk00

Fall 2021 Saturday Adventure Series

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2111 W Park Ave, Orange, TX

All programs are current FULL. If you would like to be placed on our waitlist please contact Jamie Massa at jmassa@shangrilagardens.org. Select Saturdays in October and November, Shangri La...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oaibs_0cMyknGk00

Asleep at the Wheel

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Still “Comin’ Right At Ya!” – Celebrating 50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel With 10 Grammy® Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Music Association, 31 albums & over 20 singles on the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houma, LA
City
Sun, LA
Cameron, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Cameron, LA
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
Cameron Updates

Cameron Updates

Cameron, LA
27
Followers
265
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cameron Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy