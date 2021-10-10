CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escalante, UT

Escalante calendar: Events coming up

Escalante Journal
 6 days ago

(ESCALANTE, UT) Live events are coming to Escalante.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Escalante:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBKhr_0cMykmO100

FREEDOM HIKE SOUTHERN UTAH, 2021

Escalante, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 120 East Main Street, Escalante, UT 84726

FREEDOM HIKE SOUTHERN UTAH supports Rescue Freedom International in the fight against human trafficking!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzKqB_0cMykmO100

Kodachrome Basin State Park

Cannonville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Cannonville, UT

Hello Friends, This will be my third visit to Kodachrome in 3 years. I like it! Another stunning area in Utah and there are three campgrounds inside the park which are clean and well managed. . I...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aq9oW_0cMykmO100

Utah Badlands Autumn Photo Workshop

Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Join us for this amazing Utah Badlands Autumn Photo Workshop on 16 - 20 October 2021 to learn about landscape, drone and night photography. For more information, please visit...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Escalante, UT
