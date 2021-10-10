Escalante calendar: Events coming up

(ESCALANTE, UT) Live events are coming to Escalante.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Escalante:

FREEDOM HIKE SOUTHERN UTAH, 2021 Escalante, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 120 East Main Street, Escalante, UT 84726

FREEDOM HIKE SOUTHERN UTAH supports Rescue Freedom International in the fight against human trafficking!

Kodachrome Basin State Park Cannonville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Cannonville, UT

Hello Friends, This will be my third visit to Kodachrome in 3 years. I like it! Another stunning area in Utah and there are three campgrounds inside the park which are clean and well managed. . I...

Utah Badlands Autumn Photo Workshop Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Join us for this amazing Utah Badlands Autumn Photo Workshop on 16 - 20 October 2021 to learn about landscape, drone and night photography. For more information, please visit...