Dodd City, TX

Dodd City events coming up

Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 6 days ago

(DODD CITY, TX) Live events are coming to Dodd City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dodd City area:

KTCC Ranch Rodeo Fizz Party!

Whitewright, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Come on out and discover some beautiful jewelry, food, games, other vendors too. Rodeo starts at 7! Also check out other

It’s A Very Merry Christmas at Small Town Home & Decor

Whitewright, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Celebrate Christmas with us at Small Town Home & Decor. Gifts, giveaways, goody bags and so much fun! We hope to see you there for our biggest holiday event of the year!

Fall Open House

Leonard, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 788 Co Rd 4945, Leonard, TX

Come join us for our Fall Fun Open House! Meet some fabulous vendors, sample some great food and register for some great door prizes!

Leonard Texas Cruise-in

Leonard, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Just a place to come hang out and show off your ride. New and old cars welcome. We will do this the fourth Sunday every month weather permitting. We will start parking South Main Street between...

Monthly Leonard Chamber of Commerce Meeting & Lunch

Leonard, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 E Thomas St, Leonard, TX

Locations change monthly with meals provided by a local church or civic group. Meal provider: First Baptist Church \n

