Live events on the horizon in Philipsburg

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Live events are lining up on the Philipsburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philipsburg:

12th Annual Rocktobefest Deer Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Powell County Medical Foundation's Annual Rocktoberfest Fundraiser at the Pen Convention Center in Deer Lodge. Tickets are $35.00 each - admission includes dinner, 2 drink tickets, live music by...

VB Darby at Drummond (Senior Night) Drummond, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 108 W Edwards St, Drummond, MT

The Lady Trojans close out their regular home schedule with a against Darby as they host Senior Night!

Halloween squares Deer Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Halloween 2021 Events In Deer Lodge, Montana. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Deer Lodge, Montana Attractions, Halloween Horror...

VB - Superior at Granite Philipsburg, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 407 Schnepel St, Philipsburg, MT

2021 Halloween Carnival Clinton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

We're BACK! Clinton School PTSA invites the Clinton School community, family and friends to the annual Halloween Carnival! Enjoy delicious food, have your future told, get a scare in the haunted...