Live events Stratford — what’s coming up

Harvest Market Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Who is ready for another shopping event? October 9-10th is our next market. Come buy some locally grown pumpkins. We are so excited ??

OK3 Ranch and Brewery Halloween Party Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Social Distance will be playing for the OK3 Ranch and Brewery Halloween party. This event is open to the public and admission is free. Costume party/contest. Amazing craft beer. This is an event...

Mini Music Makers Halloween Class Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 711 W Cinnamon Dr, Lemoore, CA

Join Miss Brittany as we make music and move our bodies! Wear your costumes and bring a wrapped treat for our friends! Registration though Lemoore Recreation Center. Also check out other Workshops...

and Brews Cornhole Tournament Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 N Douty St, Hanford, CA

Please join us for this inaugural event benefitting United Cerebral Palsy Central California's Children's Programs in Kings County! We will be throwing bags at 11 a.m. There will be food and fun...

Reestablishing Stratford Trunk or Treat Stratford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 20317 Main St, Stratford, CA

Join us for a night of Halloween fun as we giveaway candy and pumpkins to our Stratford youth.