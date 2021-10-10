CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CA

Live events Stratford — what's coming up

Stratford Dispatch
Stratford Dispatch
 6 days ago

(STRATFORD, CA) Stratford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Stratford area:

Harvest Market

Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Who is ready for another shopping event? October 9-10th is our next market. Come buy some locally grown pumpkins. We are so excited ??

OK3 Ranch and Brewery Halloween Party

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Social Distance will be playing for the OK3 Ranch and Brewery Halloween party. This event is open to the public and admission is free. Costume party/contest. Amazing craft beer. This is an event...

Mini Music Makers Halloween Class

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 711 W Cinnamon Dr, Lemoore, CA

Join Miss Brittany as we make music and move our bodies! Wear your costumes and bring a wrapped treat for our friends! Registration though Lemoore Recreation Center. Also check out other Workshops...

and Brews Cornhole Tournament

Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 N Douty St, Hanford, CA

Please join us for this inaugural event benefitting United Cerebral Palsy Central California's Children's Programs in Kings County! We will be throwing bags at 11 a.m. There will be food and fun...

Reestablishing Stratford Trunk or Treat

Stratford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 20317 Main St, Stratford, CA

Join us for a night of Halloween fun as we giveaway candy and pumpkins to our Stratford youth.

