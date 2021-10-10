What’s up Laona: Local events calendar

(LAONA, WI) Laona is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laona area:

2nd Annual Elcho School Craft Fair Elcho, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Elcho, WI

Craft Fair Fundraiser for the Class of 2023 and PTO.

Mission Festival – Wabeno, WI Wabeno, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1741 Forest Ave, Wabeno, WI

Presenter: Prof. Brad Wordell Service times: 6:30 PM on Saturday; 9:30 AM on Sunday Presentation: 10:45 AM on Sunday

On The Rocks Band Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3084 WI-55, Crandon, WI

Enjoy all your favorite hits from the 70’s to today when the On The Rocks Band takes the stage Saturday, October 9th.

Racetrack with 25.08± Acres, TNT Speedway Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

COMING SOON! OPEN HOUSE: See website for inspection information This racetrack on 25.08&p...

Hidden Lakes Loop (BEGINNER) Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Camp Nicolet Rd, Three Lakes, WI

A Yes/Attending RSVP also signifies that you understand the Meetup.com Terms of Service agreement including the waiver of liability it contains and understand that participation is at your own...