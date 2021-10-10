Halfway calendar: What's coming up

(HALFWAY, OR) Halfway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Halfway:

Churchill Haunted Studios Baker City, OR

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Join us Opening Weekend October 8th, 9th, & 10th. And every following weekend after. Kids 10 and under free with paid adult. Opening weekend only. Tickets $15 at the door Advance tickets available...

Nature Discovery Walk Joseph, OR

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 60060 Wallowa Lake Hwy, Joseph, OR

Meet at Wallowology Discovery Center, then we'll go on a free family-friendly stroll to explore the natural world. Hosted by Wallowology Natural History Discovery Center. - 10/21/2021

Foundations in Ceramics for Beginners Joseph, OR

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Join ceramicist and instructor Pamela Beach in an eight-week project based clay making journey. Learn the fundamentals of hand building with lessons in design, texture, and glazing. Class includes...

4H/FFA Awards Banquet Baker City, OR

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details on this event, please contact Katie Hauser.

Youth Fall Party Baker City, OR

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1250 Hughes Ln, Baker City, OR

All teens 7th-12th grade are invited to our Fall Party. We will have lots of games, food, and tons of opportunities to earn candy! Even if you're too old to trick-or-treat, you can still improve...