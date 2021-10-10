Melcher-Dallas calendar: What's coming up

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) Live events are lining up on the Melcher-Dallas calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Melcher-Dallas area:

Cancer Relay kickoff party Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: IA-14, Knoxville, IA

Cancer Relay kickoff party is back and bigger than ever. Mark your calendars. There will be a taco truck!!! who doesn't like tacos. Stay tuned for more details.

PvilleYI Halloween Family Dance & Costume Party Fundraiser Pleasantville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 N Jefferson St, Pleasantville, IA

This event will be fun for the WHOLE family! Get the kids in their costumes and come over for a family-friendly dance and costume party! This event will be a PvilleYI fundraiser. Cost is just $20...

Catch up with Knoxville Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 213 E Montgomery St, Knoxville, IA

In an effort to provide ongoing community updates and promote citizen engagement the City of Knoxville has teamed up with local leaders to bring you Catch up with Knoxville! These will be held on...

October Rest Services Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

The Living Word Fellowship in Knoxville invites you to join them for October Rest 2021. Special Speakers include Pastor Rich Fennelle, The Rev. Phillip Slaughter, Pastor Larry Titus, Exaltation...

Knoxville Chamber Social Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 1 Sprint Capital Place, Knoxville, IA

The Knoxville Business Community is invited to join the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce for their 2021 Fall Chamber Social on Tuesday October 12th from 4:30-6pm at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower at...