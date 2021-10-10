CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock, ME

Hancock calendar: Events coming up

Hancock News Flash
Hancock News Flash
 6 days ago

(HANCOCK, ME) Live events are coming to Hancock.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hancock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBK9G_0cMykfCw00

Android Basics (Oct.) in-person class

Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1888 US-1, Sullivan, ME

Please call to register: 207-422-4794. Get started with your device, manage your privacy and settings, add and delete contacts, and keep it running smoothly. A requirement for this class is an...

Learn More

Plant-Based Cooking

Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1888 US-1, Sullivan, ME

Thinking about incorporating more plant based eating into your diet? No preaching, just offering plant food alternatives and how to reimagine recipes with whole food substitutions. Students will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnkAo_0cMykfCw00

Bean Supper in Franklin

Franklin, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 24 Main St, Franklin, ME

Bean Supper, 5-6:30 p.m., Franklin United Methodist Church. Dine in or dine out. 565-2278.

Learn More

Using and Organizing Google Drive - Online

Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1888 US-1, Sullivan, ME

Can't find anything on your Google Drive? Why not take a class on learning tricks and tips on organizing your Google Drive to make it usable? This class will be offered online using Zoom...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cl7xk_0cMykfCw00

Jim Nobil Third Annual Howl-O-Run 5K Run/Walk to Benefit the SPCA of Hancock County

Lamoine, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Thank you for using RunSignup. RunSignup is pleased to provide registration and related services for your endurance event or membership services for your running or other such club (our “ Services...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
Hancock, ME
Government
City
Hancock, ME
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Food#Google Drive#Runsignup
Hancock News Flash

Hancock News Flash

Hancock, ME
25
Followers
282
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hancock News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy