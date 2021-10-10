Hancock calendar: Events coming up

(HANCOCK, ME) Live events are coming to Hancock.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hancock:

Android Basics (Oct.) in-person class Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1888 US-1, Sullivan, ME

Please call to register: 207-422-4794. Get started with your device, manage your privacy and settings, add and delete contacts, and keep it running smoothly. A requirement for this class is an...

Plant-Based Cooking Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1888 US-1, Sullivan, ME

Thinking about incorporating more plant based eating into your diet? No preaching, just offering plant food alternatives and how to reimagine recipes with whole food substitutions. Students will...

Bean Supper in Franklin Franklin, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 24 Main St, Franklin, ME

Bean Supper, 5-6:30 p.m., Franklin United Methodist Church. Dine in or dine out. 565-2278.

Using and Organizing Google Drive - Online Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1888 US-1, Sullivan, ME

Can't find anything on your Google Drive? Why not take a class on learning tricks and tips on organizing your Google Drive to make it usable? This class will be offered online using Zoom...

Jim Nobil Third Annual Howl-O-Run 5K Run/Walk to Benefit the SPCA of Hancock County Lamoine, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

