Britton events calendar

(BRITTON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Britton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Britton:

Halloween Haunted Forrest Sisseton Sisseton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Sisseton, SD

Join us for a Spooktacular Halloween ? Haunted Forrest on Friday and Saturday, October 29 & 30, 2021 from 8pm to 11pm each night. Persons under 18 years of age need a waiver signed by...

HUNKS The Show at Halftime Sports Bar (Altus, OK) 10/23/21 Grenville, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1489 Webster Blvd, Grenville, SD

Event Navigation HUNKS The Show at Touch Bar El Paso (El Paso, TX) 10/23/21

A Night of Thrills and Chills Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:50 PM

Address: 11907 434th Ave, Lake City, SD

It's a night of scares at Fort Sisseton Historic State Park. Will your fears catch up with you? Join us at our Haunted Fort and stay while by sitting around one of our rentable firepits. Have fun...

End of Season BBQ Supper Milnor, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Address: 735 1st St, Milnor, ND

Join Us Saturday, October 16th for an End of Season BBQ! All you can eat: chicken, porkloin, ribs, baked beans, and mashed potatoes! Supper starting at 5:30pm until gone. Everyone is welcome to...

Trick or Treat at Fort Sisseton's Haunted Fort Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 11907 434th Ave, Lake City, SD

Enjoy the Fort as it is decorated for Halloween! Date: Saturday, Oct. 16th Time: 10am to 2pm -Trick or Treat through the decorated buildings, bidding with your loose change on your favorite one. ...