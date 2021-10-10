CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osborne, KS

Osborne calendar: Events coming up

Osborne News Watch
Osborne News Watch
 6 days ago

(OSBORNE, KS) Live events are coming to Osborne.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Osborne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w36KM_0cMykdRU00

No Time to Die

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:43 PM

Address: 629 N Main St, Russell, KS

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNRCZ_0cMykdRU00

Tatting With Barb

Stockton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 320 Main St, Stockton, KS

Join Barb to learn the basics of shuttle tatting. In the class, you will work on a beginner project. All supplies for the class are included, so just bring yourself to our classroom and have a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJ3uM_0cMykdRU00

HSFB: Rock Hills at St. John’s/Tipton

Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 209 S Cherry St, Beloit, KS

High School Football on Z-96.3 The Lake. Tune in for the best play-by-play coverage in Kansas as we cover teams in North Central Kansas. Catch our broadcast on-air at 96.3 FM, on our Android app...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZG2K_0cMykdRU00

Russell Area Farmers Market

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 18 - October, 2021Friday, 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Location:385 North Van Houten

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r22PN_0cMykdRU00

Innovative Showcase Russell

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 565 State St, Russell, KS

The Velocity Dance Team is proud to present the first annual Innovative Showcase Russell. Innovative Showcase Russell is a state preparation event with an optional mini camp add on. Saturday...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Osborne, KS
City
Russell, KS
City
Beloit, KS
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Cia#Ks Join Barb#Ks High School Football#96 3 Fm#The Velocity Dance Team
Osborne News Watch

Osborne News Watch

Osborne, KS
4
Followers
256
Post
378
Views
ABOUT

With Osborne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy