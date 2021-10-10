Osborne calendar: Events coming up

(OSBORNE, KS) Live events are coming to Osborne.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Osborne:

No Time to Die Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:43 PM

Address: 629 N Main St, Russell, KS

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The...

Tatting With Barb Stockton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 320 Main St, Stockton, KS

Join Barb to learn the basics of shuttle tatting. In the class, you will work on a beginner project. All supplies for the class are included, so just bring yourself to our classroom and have a...

HSFB: Rock Hills at St. John’s/Tipton Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 209 S Cherry St, Beloit, KS

High School Football on Z-96.3 The Lake. Tune in for the best play-by-play coverage in Kansas as we cover teams in North Central Kansas. Catch our broadcast on-air at 96.3 FM, on our Android app...

Russell Area Farmers Market Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 18 - October, 2021Friday, 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Location:385 North Van Houten

Innovative Showcase Russell Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 565 State St, Russell, KS

The Velocity Dance Team is proud to present the first annual Innovative Showcase Russell. Innovative Showcase Russell is a state preparation event with an optional mini camp add on. Saturday...