Presque Isle, MI

Coming soon: Presque Isle events

Presque Isle News Beat
 6 days ago

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Presque Isle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Presque Isle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6uEv_0cMykcYl00

Trail ride and chili cook off!

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Trail ride at noon, then head back to the shop for a chili cook-off, beverages and live music by the Pond Hoppers! Can’t wait to see everyone!!! ❤️ Also check out other Trips & Adventurous...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljqre_0cMykcYl00

Michigan's Haunted Lighthouses

Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 North 2nd Avenue, Alpena, MI 49707

Come learn the spooky stories of haunted lighthouses throughout Michigan!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTnso_0cMykcYl00

Aplex Fall - BYOP

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 Woodward Ave, Alpena, MI

$50/Team BYOP (6) Rounder/Play-In Games to seed into a Double Elimination Tournament!!! Also check out other

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPscE_0cMykcYl00

Nancy Sorensen's Retirement Party & Open House

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 621 W Chisholm St, Alpena, MI

We’re sad to see Nancy retire but we’re also excited for her. Come help us celebrate her new phase in life as well as to meet our new teammates. Hors d’oeuvres & drinks will be served. Believe us...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35y07F_0cMykcYl00

Paint a Wooden Snowman

Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Johnson Street, WCCT Room 106, Alpena, MI 49707

Spend an evening with Tathia Lockhart of "My Front Door Porch" painting a wooden snowman.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Presque Isle, MI
ABOUT

With Presque Isle News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

