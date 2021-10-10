Coming soon: Presque Isle events

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Presque Isle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Presque Isle:

Trail ride and chili cook off! Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Trail ride at noon, then head back to the shop for a chili cook-off, beverages and live music by the Pond Hoppers! Can’t wait to see everyone!!! ❤️ Also check out other Trips & Adventurous...

Michigan's Haunted Lighthouses Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 North 2nd Avenue, Alpena, MI 49707

Come learn the spooky stories of haunted lighthouses throughout Michigan!

Aplex Fall - BYOP Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 Woodward Ave, Alpena, MI

$50/Team BYOP (6) Rounder/Play-In Games to seed into a Double Elimination Tournament!!! Also check out other

Nancy Sorensen's Retirement Party & Open House Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 621 W Chisholm St, Alpena, MI

We’re sad to see Nancy retire but we’re also excited for her. Come help us celebrate her new phase in life as well as to meet our new teammates. Hors d’oeuvres & drinks will be served. Believe us...

Paint a Wooden Snowman Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Johnson Street, WCCT Room 106, Alpena, MI 49707

Spend an evening with Tathia Lockhart of "My Front Door Porch" painting a wooden snowman.