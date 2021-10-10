CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cawood, KY

What's up Cawood: Local events calendar

Cawood Today
Cawood Today
 6 days ago

(CAWOOD, KY) Cawood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cawood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ghI2_0cMykbg200

Atlanta Metro Pop Warner Cheer and Dance Competition/Showcase

Ewing, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 126 Blue Gray Rd, Ewing, VA

Cheer competition . Event starts at Sat Oct 16 2021 at 10:30 am and happening at Arthur., Cheer competition for all league squads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmAYh_0cMykbg200

Bluegrass Open Mic Night @ Axe Handle Distilling

Pennington Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 42236 Wilderness Rd, Pennington Gap, VA

Bluegrass is such an important part of our Appalachian culture. We want to do our part in preserving this unique and beautiful music! Each and every Friday night from 6-8pm bring your guitar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJEMZ_0cMykbg200

The Marshall Tucker Band

Pennington Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 41676 W Morgan Ave, Pennington Gap, VA

The Marshall Tucker Band at Lee Theatre on Saturday, October 23, at 8 PM to celebrate the Tobacco Festival. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 9, at 10 AM. Tickets are $75 for the front half...

Jordan Allen & the Bellwethers

Pennington Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 41676 W Morgan Ave, Pennington Gap, VA

Jordan Allen & the Bellwethers at Lee Theatre on Friday, October 22, at 7 PM. Part of the Tobacco Festival weekend celebration. Jordan Allen & the Bellwethers is an Alt-Country/Indie-Folk […]

Jeff Little Trio

Pennington Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 41676 W Morgan Ave, Pennington Gap, VA

Jeff Little Trio at Lee Theatre on Friday, October 29, at 7:30 PM. Jeff Little continues an often hidden tradition of piano playing in the Blue Ridge Mountains. A remarkable […]

With Cawood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

