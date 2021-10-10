CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crosbyton, TX

What’s up Crosbyton: Local events calendar

Crosbyton News Beat
Crosbyton News Beat
 6 days ago

(CROSBYTON, TX) Crosbyton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crosbyton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38by7I_0cMykanJ00

“Girl’s Night” LADIES ONLY must be 16+ over. ($3 entry or $10 entry + dinner)

Floydada, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ladies OUR Time Has Come! “Girl’s Night” is happening in Floydada, Texas and we are bringing all the super-fun girly things to our local lady friends for a night of fellowship and enjoying each...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nasFS_0cMykanJ00

JV Football vs LCHS @ Ralls (District, High School)

Ralls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Ralls Independent School District complies with all federal and state rules and regulations and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbCX9_0cMykanJ00

Youth and Trauma Exposures: The Effects on Mental health And Treatment Options

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Child Psychiatry Access Network (CPAN)Project ECHOHub: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of MedicineTo registerIf you are interested in attending CPAN Project ECHO, please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491F3p_0cMykanJ00

Getting the Gig: Presentation by WME's Henry Glascock and a local live music venue panel discussion.

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 511 Avenue K, Lubbock, TX

Join us for a panel discussion featuring popular Lubbock venues including Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, Buddy Holly Center, Cactus Theater, The Buddy Holly Hall and LHUCA moderated by Scott Faris...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8xUS_0cMykanJ00

Eyes Set To Kill

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 5025 50th St A, Lubbock, TX

Eyes Set To Kill at Jake's Sports Cafe and Backroom - StubWire.com

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Floydada, TX
City
Crosbyton, TX
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Child Psychiatry#Cactus Theater#Tx Eyes Set
Crosbyton News Beat

Crosbyton News Beat

Crosbyton, TX
18
Followers
264
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crosbyton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy