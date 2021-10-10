Live events on the horizon in Norfork

(NORFORK, AR) Norfork has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norfork:

Type 2 Diabetes Support Group: Foot Care & Footwear Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 622 Broadmoor Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Don't miss our final support group for 2021! Please join us for this free and informative session on diabetes foot care tips and more with Gayle Jones from JP&O.

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1365 Eastside Center Ct, Mountain Home, AR

GriefShare is a 13-week grief support group for those who have lost a loved one. Each session involves a video presentation of insights, testimony and teaching about experiencing the grieving...

Autumn in the Ozarks Quilt Show Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1507 Fairgrounds Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Over 250 quilts (art & traditional), wearable art, Vendors, Door Prizes, Country Store, Silent Auction, Quilt Appraiser, Special Displays & Exhibits, Snacks & Lunch available For Advance ticket...

Breastfeeding Class Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 606 Broadmoor Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Schliemann Center for Women Breastfeeding Class – Prenatal Session classes are held the third Tuesday of every month at 5:30 pm. This is a one-time session for expectant women who are interested...

Spring Creek Outfitters Bow Hunt Calico Rock, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Attention Deer Hunters: we have a 3day/4night Bow hunt in North Central Arkansas with Spring Creek Outfitters available for one veteran. Veteran will arrive Oct. 16, hunt 17-19th and leave the...