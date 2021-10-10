Fairfield calendar: What's coming up

(FAIRFIELD, MT) Live events are lining up on the Fairfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 908 47th St S, Great Falls, MT

We are so very sorry for your loss and know this is a difficult time for you. We would like to encourage you to take the difficult step and join our GriefShare group. Together we can navigate the...

Town Council Meeting Cascade, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 9 Front St N, Cascade, MT

The Town Council meeting is scheduled for 6:15 OR IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE PUBLIC HEARING AT 6:00 PM.



Monster Truckz Extreme Tour Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2801 Old Havre Hwy, Black Eagle, MT

Buy Monster Truckz Extreme Tour tickets for 10/10/2021 in Black Eagle, MT from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!

Toddler Day Camp Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 22 Railroad Square, Great Falls, MT

Toddler Day camp will consist of lots of fun sensory activates and learning activates. They will get the chance to play with children their age and get the chance to be in a classroom setting...

Celebration of Life Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1126 Smelter Ave NE, Black Eagle, MT

James “Jim” Francis Cole, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on September 11, 2021. He was surrounded by his daughter, Holly, son-in-law, Ryan, granddaughter, Natalie, and dear friend, Lori...