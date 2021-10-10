Live events Twin Valley — what’s coming up

(TWIN VALLEY, MN) Twin Valley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Twin Valley:

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group Ada, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Closed meetings are for A.A. members only, or for those who have a drinking problem and 'have a desire to stop drinking'. Monday, 8:00 pm

Little Bobby's Bar & Grill McIntosh, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Little Bobby's Bar & Grill is on Facebook. To connect with Little Bobby's Bar & Grill, join Facebook today.

John David Berdahl Unplugged: An Eclectic Look at the Creative Process Glyndon, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

This class has everything! That class, has everything! This creation process class does have everything that you could wish for in an art class all rolled into one joyful and informative, and...

Fall "Elite Retreat " by Joy Erskine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

List of Sacred Beings upcoming events. Health-wellness Events by Sacred Beings. Events - Fall "Elite Retreat " by Joy.

Trunk or Treat Callaway, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 607 Main Ave, Callaway, MN

Come and join us for our Trunk or Treat event happening this year! From 4pm-7pm located at White Earth Land Recovery Project in Callaway, MN. We will be having vehicles lined up in the lower...