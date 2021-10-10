Live events coming up in Ness City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ness City, KS

Ness City Daily
(NESS CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Ness City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ness City:

Kansas Athletic Grants

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Cooper Auction

Cooper Estate Auction Date: Saturday, October 16, 2021 Time: 10:00 AM Location: 513 E 9th St., LaCrosse, KS Seller: William S Cooper Estate, Sandra Lounello, Exec. Lunch Stand available by Jen’s...

Something Special Craft Fair

Address: 206 E Long St, Dighton, KS

Something Special Craft Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the gym.

Lane County Health Fair

Address: 147 E Long St, Dighton, KS

Held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Lane County Health Department. Everyone welcome. No appointment necessary.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
With Ness City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

