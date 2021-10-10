Live events coming up in Ness City

(NESS CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Ness City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ness City:

Kansas Athletic Grants Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Cooper Auction La Crosse, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Cooper Estate Auction Date: Saturday, October 16, 2021 Time: 10:00 AM Location: 513 E 9th St., LaCrosse, KS Seller: William S Cooper Estate, Sandra Lounello, Exec. Lunch Stand available by Jen’s...

Something Special Craft Fair Dighton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 E Long St, Dighton, KS

Something Special Craft Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the gym.

Lane County Health Fair Dighton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 147 E Long St, Dighton, KS

Held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Lane County Health Department. Everyone welcome. No appointment necessary.