CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bingham, ME

Live events on the horizon in Bingham

Bingham News Beat
Bingham News Beat
 6 days ago

(BINGHAM, ME) Live events are lining up on the Bingham calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bingham area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXNGy_0cMykVKY00

Trunk or Treat

Skowhegan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 414 Madison Ave, Skowhegan, ME

Residents, businesses and community groups are encouraged to participate. Children will come in costume and travel from trunk to trunk in front of the hall for treats that will be handed out at...

Learn More

SRCC Annual Awards

Skowhegan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 414 Madison Ave, Skowhegan, ME

Join the Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce for a night of networking, awards, and celebration for another year of promoting transformation and prosperity. As we move forward we want to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NW1mP_0cMykVKY00

Bartlettyarns Fiber Shed Influencer Weekend

Harmony, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 20 Water St, Harmony, ME

Iconic Maine Business is a leading influencer in the local fiber shed community in the Northeast and across the USA. Mini-Sessions on basic fiber prep; processing your fiber by a mill and what are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQPtA_0cMykVKY00

moscow, me

Skowhegan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in moscow_me? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JE4Zr_0cMykVKY00

Pumpkin Painting with REACH

Skowhegan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Please preregister for program here: https://app.donorview.com/MDmDo Join Skowhegan Outdoors and REACH for a morning of fall fun! Unleash your creative side by painting some pumpkins, drinking...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, ME
Skowhegan, ME
Government
State
Maine State
City
Bingham, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Skowhegan, ME
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Iconic Maine Business#Mini Sessions#Moscow Me
Bingham News Beat

Bingham News Beat

Bingham, ME
15
Followers
268
Post
771
Views
ABOUT

With Bingham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy