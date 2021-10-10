Coming soon: Newcomb events

(NEWCOMB, NM) Live events are coming to Newcomb.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newcomb area:

Manufacturing Day at Bond Wilson Technical Center Kirtland, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 40 Rd 6580, Kirtland, NM

Celebrate Mfg Day 2021 with booths and demonstrations that showcase the unique educational programming of the Bond Wilson Technical Center. About this Event

KCHS Class of 00/01 Reunion Event Kirtland, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 550 Rd 6100, Kirtland, NM

Join the Kirtland Central High Classes of 2000 and 2001 in celebrating their twenty year class reunion! About this Event

Red Lake Chapter Regular meeting Navajo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 327 A Walnut Ave, Navajo, NM

Chapter leadership will be hosting and conducting monthly planning meeting. Meeting will be hybrid with 15 max in person capacity and teleconference option for others. We welcome all in person and...