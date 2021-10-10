CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newcomb, NM

Coming soon: Newcomb events

Newcomb Post
Newcomb Post
 6 days ago

(NEWCOMB, NM) Live events are coming to Newcomb.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newcomb area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7mLj_0cMykURp00

Manufacturing Day at Bond Wilson Technical Center

Kirtland, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 40 Rd 6580, Kirtland, NM

Celebrate Mfg Day 2021 with booths and demonstrations that showcase the unique educational programming of the Bond Wilson Technical Center. About this Event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abRmN_0cMykURp00

KCHS Class of 00/01 Reunion Event

Kirtland, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 550 Rd 6100, Kirtland, NM

Join the Kirtland Central High Classes of 2000 and 2001 in celebrating their twenty year class reunion! About this Event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GKdK6_0cMykURp00

Red Lake Chapter Regular meeting

Navajo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 327 A Walnut Ave, Navajo, NM

Chapter leadership will be hosting and conducting monthly planning meeting. Meeting will be hybrid with 15 max in person capacity and teleconference option for others. We welcome all in person and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navajo, NM
Kirtland, NM
Government
City
Newcomb, NM
City
Kirtland, NM
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newcomb Post

Newcomb Post

Newcomb, NM
7
Followers
171
Post
516
Views
ABOUT

With Newcomb Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy