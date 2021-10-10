Live events coming up in Dodson
(DODSON, LA) Live events are lining up on the Dodson calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Dodson area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Downtown Ruston invites you to our first ever Downtown Wine Walk happening on October 29th from 6-9 p.m.! This walking wine tasting event will take you from business-to-business in Downtown...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Boho Themed Fall Mini Session times have been posted! Grab a slot and enjoy a quick and beautiful session with your family! Please see the pinned post on my page Jessie Jordan Photography to book...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Our Haunted Trail winds through 16 acres of woodlands. It will take between thirty to forty five minutes to complete. The fee is $25. Anyone under thirteen years old must be accompanied by a...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 2400 Cedar Creek Dr, Ruston, LA
The Cedar Creek (Ruston, LA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Delta Charter (Ferriday, LA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7p.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 524 Club House Dr, Jonesboro, LA
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021 at 6:00pm 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM Jackson Parish Golf Course Jonesboro LA 71201
Comments / 0