Dodson, LA

Live events coming up in Dodson

Dodson Updates
Dodson Updates
 6 days ago

(DODSON, LA) Live events are lining up on the Dodson calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dodson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q60WV_0cMykTZ600

Downtown Ruston Wine Walk

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Downtown Ruston invites you to our first ever Downtown Wine Walk happening on October 29th from 6-9 p.m.! This walking wine tasting event will take you from business-to-business in Downtown...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pByzm_0cMykTZ600

Boho Fall Mini Marathon

Olla, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Boho Themed Fall Mini Session times have been posted! Grab a slot and enjoy a quick and beautiful session with your family! Please see the pinned post on my page Jessie Jordan Photography to book...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSAEI_0cMykTZ600

Screaming Woods Haunted Trail

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Our Haunted Trail winds through 16 acres of woodlands. It will take between thirty to forty five minutes to complete. The fee is $25. Anyone under thirteen years old must be accompanied by a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbgKI_0cMykTZ600

Delta Charter Varsity Football @ Cedar Creek

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2400 Cedar Creek Dr, Ruston, LA

The Cedar Creek (Ruston, LA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Delta Charter (Ferriday, LA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nc8oM_0cMykTZ600

Jackson/Bienville DU Dinner

Jonesboro, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 524 Club House Dr, Jonesboro, LA

Thursday, Oct 14, 2021 at 6:00pm 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM Jackson Parish Golf Course Jonesboro LA 71201

Dodson, LA
