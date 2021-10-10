CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hosford, FL

Live events coming up in Hosford

Hosford Dispatch
Hosford Dispatch
 6 days ago

(HOSFORD, FL) Hosford is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hosford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCuct_0cMykRne00

Fall Festival

Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 210 W Washington St, Quincy, FL

Join us for a fall festival for ALL ages!! We'll have games, crafts, live music, and food outside on the church lawn! Come dressed up if you'd like! Invite your friends! Sign up to volunteer here...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSst7_0cMykRne00

Salsa & Cheese Workshop

Blountstown, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 20816 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424

Participants will make & water bath can salsa & make mozzarella cheese! Products made by participants will be taken home by participants!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKQBJ_0cMykRne00

Simulcast Racing — Creek Entertainment

Gretna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 501 Racetrack Drive, Gretna, FL

PROMOTION RULES 1. Participation constitutes entrant's full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Promotion Rules 2. The Creek Entertainment Gretna Poker Room (CEG) will offer a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7Nf3_0cMykRne00

Lunch and Learn with Kay Dennis

Chattahoochee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1071 Pecan Ln, Chattahoochee, FL

Join us for our monthly lunch and learn series with author Kay Dennis. Bring your lunch or order one provided by Rutabaga Cafe. This program is part of the Museum on Main Street Water/Ways...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQE2s_0cMykRne00

Flu shots

Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 306 N Madison St, Quincy, FL

Pick up form to sign up in church office or Narthex and return by Oct 1. masks and social distancing required.

Learn More

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music
Hosford Dispatch

Hosford Dispatch

Hosford, FL
20
Followers
270
Post
763
Views
ABOUT

With Hosford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

