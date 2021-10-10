Clark calendar: Events coming up

(CLARK, SD) Live events are lining up on the Clark calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clark:

East Of Westreville Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Tight-harmony, blues to bluegrass road trip, with a bit of country gospel and old-timey folk along the way.

PALS Heartcode Part 2 (Skills Evaluation Session )-- Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Pediatric Life Support.

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra - Vivaldi's Four Seasons Presented By WCF Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Join Music Director Delta David Gier and your South Dakota Symphony Orchestra for Vivaldi’s celebration of renewal, “The Four Seasons.”

ACLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

BLS Instructor Renewal &/or Candidate Monitoring for AHA Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for American Heart Association Instructor renewal or monitoring of candidate's validation of skills.