Cross Plains, TX

Cross Plains calendar: Coming events

Cross Plains Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Cross Plains calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cross Plains area:

Clyde Freshman Football @ Early

Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:01 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:01 AM

Address: 115 Sudderth Dr, Early, TX

The Early (TX) freshman football team has a home non-conference game vs. Clyde (TX) on Thursday, October 21 @ 12:01a.

10th Annual Trick or Treat Trail

Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 E Depot St, Brownwood, TX

The 10th Annual Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Wendlee Broadcasting Trick or Treat Presented by Hendrick Medical Brownwood will be held at the Depot Plaza in Brownwood on Thursday, October...

Christy Patton at RLV Coleman

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX

Christy Patton at RLV Coleman is on Facebook. To connect with Christy Patton at RLV Coleman, join Facebook today.

Terror in Transylvania Murder Mystery Dinner

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 W College Ave, Coleman, TX

Coleman Museum at Heritage Hall presents a fundraising event, Terror in Transylvania Murder Mystery Dinner. A four course dinner will be served at 7 pm. We are needing 8-12 souls to be a part of...

Free Eye Exams

Cisco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 309 Conrad Hilton Blvd, Cisco, TX

The Cisco Lion’s Club is sponsoring a free public eye examination on Thursday, October 14th from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Conrad Hilton Center located at 309 Conrad Hilton Blvd. Everyone is...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
