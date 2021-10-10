Cross Plains calendar: Coming events

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Cross Plains calendar.

These events are coming up in the Cross Plains area:

Clyde Freshman Football @ Early Early, TX

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:01 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:01 AM

Address: 115 Sudderth Dr, Early, TX

The Early (TX) freshman football team has a home non-conference game vs. Clyde (TX) on Thursday, October 21 @ 12:01a.

10th Annual Trick or Treat Trail Brownwood, TX

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 E Depot St, Brownwood, TX

The 10th Annual Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Wendlee Broadcasting Trick or Treat Presented by Hendrick Medical Brownwood will be held at the Depot Plaza in Brownwood on Thursday, October...

Christy Patton at RLV Coleman Coleman, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX

Christy Patton at RLV Coleman is on Facebook. To connect with Christy Patton at RLV Coleman, join Facebook today.

Terror in Transylvania Murder Mystery Dinner Coleman, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 W College Ave, Coleman, TX

Coleman Museum at Heritage Hall presents a fundraising event, Terror in Transylvania Murder Mystery Dinner. A four course dinner will be served at 7 pm. We are needing 8-12 souls to be a part of...

Free Eye Exams Cisco, TX

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 309 Conrad Hilton Blvd, Cisco, TX

The Cisco Lion’s Club is sponsoring a free public eye examination on Thursday, October 14th from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Conrad Hilton Center located at 309 Conrad Hilton Blvd. Everyone is...