Talkeetna News Flash

Talkeetna events calendar

 6 days ago

(TALKEETNA, AK) Talkeetna is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Talkeetna:

Winter Intent

Talkeetna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 15528 S Birch Creek Blvd, Talkeetna, AK

Enjoy the best of fall retreat in Talkeetna: yoga, friends, beautiful colors and crisp autumn walks. Take time to craft a winter season ritual filled with clarity and intention.

Sheep Creek Lodge Halloween Party

Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 59429 S Parks Hwy, Willow, AK

Halloween 2021 Events In Willow, Alaska. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Willow, Alaska Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights and...

Comedy Night @ Willow Trading Post

Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 14345 Willow Station Rd, Willow, AK

Comedy Night at the Willow Trading Post is one of the hottest shows in the state right now! Come check us out and see what all of the buzz is about. There is no cover charge. Show starts promptly...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
Talkeetna, AK
ABOUT

With Talkeetna News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

