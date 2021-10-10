CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinsley, KS

Kinsley calendar: What's coming up

Kinsley Updates
Kinsley Updates
 6 days ago

(KINSLEY, KS) Live events are coming to Kinsley.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kinsley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2ENa_0cMykNVy00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Haviland, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, 67059 Ludwigshafen am Rhein

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzsCG_0cMykNVy00

KAMS Information Session - Dodge City

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS

Join us at our Dodge City area information session to discover how you can start college two years early at the Kansas Academy of Mathematics & Science (KAMS) at Fort Hays State University! At a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aJ6L_0cMykNVy00

2-day fall farm, shop, collector farm toy auction

Larned, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 909 Auction Ave, Larned, KS

WE ARE NOW TAKING CONSIGNMENTS FOR FALL AUCTION!!! Selling Tractors, Combines, Row Heads, Grain Carts, Major Farm Eqpt., Hay Eqpt., Planters & Drills, Trucks, Cars, Pickups, Campers, Lawn ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xB99_0cMykNVy00

Los Huracanes del Norte en Dodge City KS

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Los Huracanes del Norte en Dodge City KS at 1900 Pheasant St, Dodge City, KS 67801-6344, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFDqa_0cMykNVy00

Pregnancy and Infant Loss 5K and 1 mile Walk/Run

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 240 San Jose, Dodge City, KS

All are welcome to participate whether you've experienced a loss firsthand or are remembering and supporting someone else's loss. We will remember our babies in Heaven during the memorial service...

