Fairchild, WI

Fairchild calendar: Coming events

Fairchild Journal
Fairchild Journal
 6 days ago

(FAIRCHILD, WI) Live events are coming to Fairchild.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairchild area:



RBC Fall Teen Retreat

Fall Creek, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: S1 County Hwy K, Fall Creek, WI

Our annual fall teen retreat at Beaver Creek Reserve! Reconnect with friends and grow in your knowledge of Jesus! Please see the attached flyer for details.



Fall Fun Day

Osseo, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 50965 Industrial Rd, Osseo, WI

It is time for our Fall Fun Day! Oct 16th starting at noon! Music: Noon to 4 by The Rhythm Playboys 4:00 to 7:00 by The Piano Man 8:00 to 12:00 by Ranger Rudy and the Swinging Wingtips! Food for...



Sean Jordan at Northwoods Brew Pub

Osseo, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 50819 West St, Osseo, WI

Sean Jordan at Northwoods Brew Pub at Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St, Osseo, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 05:30 pm to 08:30 pm



Bates Haunted House

Fall Creek, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters will be on call at the Bates haunted house at 5:00 to 7:45 pm. The Bates Dead and Breakfast is been doing this for the community for years only on Halloween...



The Gators Band is performing at Jamie's Last Resort

Osseo, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: N10487 Co Rd G #7803, Osseo, WI

The Gators Band is performing at Jamie's Last Resort hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à The Gators Band is performing at Jamie's Last Resort, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
With Fairchild Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

