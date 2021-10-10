Live events coming up in Scooba

(SCOOBA, MS) Scooba is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scooba:

JH Outback Tuscaloosa - Fall 2021 Eutaw, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 280 Vineyard Ln, Eutaw, AL

Fall 2021 Guest Registration span Oct 08 - Oct 10 (Sunday, Friday, Saturday) span Ages 13-100

Livingston Farmers Market Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season: Spring Summer Market Hours: Open MayThursdays, 8AM-12PMLocation: 115 Franklin Street, Livingston, AL 35470

Big Daddy Weave - World Vision Volunteer - MERIDIAN, MS Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 3412 N Hills St., Meridian, MS 39305

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Big Daddy Weave tour!

Knotless Class Aliceville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

I will be teaching each student individually how to do Knotless braids. Parting & tucking techniques! All items I use to achieve a Knotless braid will be provided. Free food & Drinks! Also check...

Scooba Horse Show & BBQ Scooba, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

***UPDATE ON EVENT*** Horse Show begins at 10:00 AM BBQ starts selling at 11:00 AM Youth events, speed events, calk walks for everyone (even those without horses) Trophies will be awarded to...