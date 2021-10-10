CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scooba, MS

Live events coming up in Scooba

Scooba Digest
Scooba Digest
 6 days ago

(SCOOBA, MS) Scooba is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scooba:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrqYZ_0cMykLkW00

JH Outback Tuscaloosa - Fall 2021

Eutaw, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 280 Vineyard Ln, Eutaw, AL

Fall 2021 Guest Registration span Oct 08 - Oct 10 (Sunday, Friday, Saturday) span Ages 13-100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387b5E_0cMykLkW00

Livingston Farmers Market

Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season: Spring Summer Market Hours: Open MayThursdays, 8AM-12PMLocation: 115 Franklin Street, Livingston, AL 35470

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWNUk_0cMykLkW00

Big Daddy Weave - World Vision Volunteer - MERIDIAN, MS

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 3412 N Hills St., Meridian, MS 39305

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Big Daddy Weave tour!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oA5ST_0cMykLkW00

Knotless Class

Aliceville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

I will be teaching each student individually how to do Knotless braids. Parting & tucking techniques! All items I use to achieve a Knotless braid will be provided. Free food & Drinks! Also check...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuqvZ_0cMykLkW00

Scooba Horse Show & BBQ

Scooba, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

***UPDATE ON EVENT*** Horse Show begins at 10:00 AM BBQ starts selling at 11:00 AM Youth events, speed events, calk walks for everyone (even those without horses) Trophies will be awarded to...

