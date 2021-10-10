CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartfield, VA

Hartfield calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(HARTFIELD, VA) Live events are lining up on the Hartfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hartfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfiHg_0cMykJz400

Wine and Pasta

Wine and Pasta

Dutton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 10309 Vineyard Rd, Dutton, VA

Join us for another awesome cooking class. Follow along with Chef Zoll as he teaches you how to make potato herb gnocchi, spinach linguini, basil pesto Farfalle. For this class you will learn how...

Cooking Demonstration: Fresh Pasta

Dutton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 10309 Vineyard Rd, Dutton, VA

Join us for another awesome cooking class. Follow along with Chef Zoll as he teaches you how to make potato herb gnocchi, spinach linguini, basil pesto Farfalle. For this class you will learn how...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEfiG_0cMykJz400

Sunday Speaker Series – A Variety of Religious Experiences: Natives, Africans and Europeans in Early Virginia

Weems, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 420 Christ Church Rd, Weems, VA

The Revolutionary Black Baptist Preacher Gowan Pamphlet Colonial Williamsburg historian James Ingram, Jr. shares the inspiring story of Gowan Pamphlet, an enslaved preacher who gained his freedom...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQMEZ_0cMykJz400

Children's Church

Children's Church

Urbanna, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:10 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 775 Flats Rd, Urbanna, VA

