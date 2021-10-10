Live events coming up in Trout Creek

(TROUT CREEK, MT) Trout Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Trout Creek:

Jonathan Foster Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

Jonathan is doing two sets - 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm. Americana roots singer-songwriter, continually producing fresh and modern folk songs for ears of old souls.

Trout Creek Farmers Market Trout Creek, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Park St, Trout Creek, MT

Season:Summer. Market Hours: July 7 - October 27, 2021 Wednesday, 4.00 pm -6.00 pm Location:2972 MT-200, Trout Creek Park.

The Getting Place's Event Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 111 S Division St, Pinehurst, ID

The Getting Place's Event is on Facebook. To connect with The Getting Place's Event, join Facebook today.

Pinehurst Imagination Explorers Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 107 Main St, Pinehurst, ID

Imagination Explorers is a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) powered program […]

Alma Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

Alma (say it like "Alamo") lives in Western North Carolina. She plays patchwork music: country, folk, and Appalachian roots sewn together to make something unique. Songwriting is cheaper than...