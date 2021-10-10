CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trout Creek, MT

Live events coming up in Trout Creek

Trout Creek Bulletin
Trout Creek Bulletin
 6 days ago

(TROUT CREEK, MT) Trout Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Trout Creek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTt7H_0cMykI6L00

Jonathan Foster

Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

Jonathan is doing two sets - 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm. Americana roots singer-songwriter, continually producing fresh and modern folk songs for ears of old souls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fd89S_0cMykI6L00

Trout Creek Farmers Market

Trout Creek, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Park St, Trout Creek, MT

Season:Summer. Market Hours: July 7 - October 27, 2021 Wednesday, 4.00 pm -6.00 pm Location:2972 MT-200, Trout Creek Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MMPS_0cMykI6L00

The Getting Place's Event

Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 111 S Division St, Pinehurst, ID

The Getting Place's Event is on Facebook. To connect with The Getting Place's Event, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHckp_0cMykI6L00

Pinehurst Imagination Explorers

Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 107 Main St, Pinehurst, ID

Imagination Explorers is a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) powered program […]

Alma

Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

Alma (say it like "Alamo") lives in Western North Carolina. She plays patchwork music: country, folk, and Appalachian roots sewn together to make something unique. Songwriting is cheaper than...

