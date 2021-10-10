CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, NE

Cambridge events coming up

 6 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, NE) Live events are coming to Cambridge.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cambridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rA9rT_0cMykHDc00

McCook Junktoberfest

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 307 Norris Ave, McCook, NE

Junktoberfest is an annual vintage and artisan market held the 3rd weekend of October. Over 60 vendors from multiple states will bring to you the funkiest vintage, most unusual antiques, amazing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBOAG_0cMykHDc00

HL (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Cambridge

Cambridge, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Cambridge (NE) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] (Eustis, NE) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7BPj_0cMykHDc00

Yoga Basics

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

A vinyasa style yoga class suitable for both new and experienced yogis! Breath is connected with movement in a feel-good class that flows from one pose to the next. Classes are structured with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzAO8_0cMykHDc00

North Platte Community College Women’s Volleyball at McCook Community College

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

North Platte Community College Women’s Volleyball at McCook Community College https://npccknights.com/calendar.aspx?id=8886

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJQje_0cMykHDc00

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines 345-4223

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine ages 12 and up. 2 shots, 21 days apart (308)345-4223

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
