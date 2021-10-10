Cambridge events coming up

(CAMBRIDGE, NE) Live events are coming to Cambridge.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cambridge:

McCook Junktoberfest McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 307 Norris Ave, McCook, NE

Junktoberfest is an annual vintage and artisan market held the 3rd weekend of October. Over 60 vendors from multiple states will bring to you the funkiest vintage, most unusual antiques, amazing...

HL (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Cambridge Cambridge, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Cambridge (NE) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] (Eustis, NE) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

Yoga Basics McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

A vinyasa style yoga class suitable for both new and experienced yogis! Breath is connected with movement in a feel-good class that flows from one pose to the next. Classes are structured with...

North Platte Community College Women’s Volleyball at McCook Community College McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

North Platte Community College Women’s Volleyball at McCook Community College https://npccknights.com/calendar.aspx?id=8886

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines 345-4223 McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine ages 12 and up. 2 shots, 21 days apart (308)345-4223