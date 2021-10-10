Laurel calendar: What's coming up

(LAUREL, NE) Laurel has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laurel:

Fall Festival Laurel, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 702 Cedar Ave, Laurel, NE

Save the date. Hillcrest Care Center first Annual Fall Festival. Games, Food, Vendors more details to come

Matthew(Solo Show) at Big Hair Brewhaus Hartington, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 306 N Broadway Ave, Hartington, NE

Matthew is playing a solo show at the new brewery in Hartington!

Wayne Farmer's Market Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 510 N Pearl St, Wayne, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 9 - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PMWednesdays, 4PM- 6PMLocation:Lincoln St. between 5th and 6th St. Wayne, NE 68787

Teen Takeovers! Vermillion, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 18 Church St, Vermillion, SD

Variety of activities for 6th - 12th graders! 2nd Tuesdays of the month at 6pm. From September 13th to December 1st. If you have any questions please contact our Youth Librarian, Amanda...

Flu Shot Clinic Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 410 N Pearl St # B, Wayne, NE

This flu shot clinic is open to seniors and the public. Medicare will be billed. Please bring your Medicare or Medicare Advantage card with you. Any questions, call 402-375-8862.