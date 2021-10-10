Dolan Springs calendar: Coming events

(DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ) Dolan Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dolan Springs:

The Band Wanted at Jus One More Saloon Golden Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 4105 AZ-68, Golden Valley, AZ

Love classic country, rock and gospel music? Great! This is the event for you :) Join us for a toe-tapping, dancing and sing along great time!!!

Gambler 500 So-Nev Tri State Golden Valley, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Oatman Hwy, Between mile markers 36 & 37, Golden Valley, AZ 86413

The Gambler comes to Vegas!!! Well, that's where it starts. On day 1, you will make your way from Sin City, down to Gamblertown.

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

OUR TEAM FULLY LICENSED CASINO JUNKET John Taylor is a licensed casino junket representative currently representing over 50 different casinos around the United States. A BIT OF HISTORY ABOUT JOHN...

Trap / Skeet / 5-Stand Golden Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 3275 Oatman Rd, Golden Valley, AZ

Clay Target Location : MSC Trap and Skeet range (see map of the facility for the location on the property) Shoots are Every Sunday at 8AM to approximately 1PM Depending on how many shooters...

Legends of Motown Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1650 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

The Legends of Motown Tribute Show wows audiences with their incredible All-Star Band, Vocals & Choreography. Always a star-studded show, Legends of Motown All-Star Tribute Show features tributes...