CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dolan Springs, AZ

Dolan Springs calendar: Coming events

Dolan Springs Today
Dolan Springs Today
 6 days ago

(DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ) Dolan Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dolan Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzIb4_0cMykFSA00

The Band Wanted at Jus One More Saloon

Golden Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 4105 AZ-68, Golden Valley, AZ

Love classic country, rock and gospel music? Great! This is the event for you :) Join us for a toe-tapping, dancing and sing along great time!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqA2c_0cMykFSA00

Gambler 500 So-Nev Tri State

Golden Valley, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Oatman Hwy, Between mile markers 36 & 37, Golden Valley, AZ 86413

The Gambler comes to Vegas!!! Well, that's where it starts. On day 1, you will make your way from Sin City, down to Gamblertown.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3Brx_0cMykFSA00

HARRAH’S CASINO- LAUGHLIN,NV (DEPARTING FROM AUSTIN)

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

OUR TEAM FULLY LICENSED CASINO JUNKET John Taylor is a licensed casino junket representative currently representing over 50 different casinos around the United States. A BIT OF HISTORY ABOUT JOHN...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mipKi_0cMykFSA00

Trap / Skeet / 5-Stand

Golden Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 3275 Oatman Rd, Golden Valley, AZ

Clay Target Location : MSC Trap and Skeet range (see map of the facility for the location on the property) Shoots are Every Sunday at 8AM to approximately 1PM Depending on how many shooters...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FPKw_0cMykFSA00

Legends of Motown

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1650 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

The Legends of Motown Tribute Show wows audiences with their incredible All-Star Band, Vocals & Choreography. Always a star-studded show, Legends of Motown All-Star Tribute Show features tributes...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dolan Springs, AZ
City
Golden Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Az Love#Oatman Hwy#Nv#Az Clay Target Location#Vocals Choreography
Dolan Springs Today

Dolan Springs Today

Dolan Springs, AZ
32
Followers
281
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dolan Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy