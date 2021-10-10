CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, UT

Enterprise calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(ENTERPRISE, UT) Live events are coming to Enterprise.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Enterprise:

Marriage Get Away

Central, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 E Holmstead Ranch Rd, Central, UT

Its time. To get away.... And revive this thing we call "MARRIAGE" It doesn't matter if you are newly weds or been together for ages, whether you are in your 20's or in your 50's, you will need...

School of Rock Ivins

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT

School of Rock (The Musical) - Ivins at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Center for the Arts on October 20, 2021

Teddy & Eleanor Roosevelt

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 881 Coyote Gulch Ct, Ivins, UT

Teddy & Eleanor Roosevelt - "What We Are Fighting For" A Presentation of Eleanor Roosevelt during World War II October 15th - 16th @ 07:30 PM War is a controversial topic any day of the week. The...

Outdoor Swap Meet / Farmers Market!

Washington, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5015 S Cattail Way, Washington, UT

HELLO EVERYONE! Stucki Farms is going to be hosting their first Swap Meet / Farmers Market on October 16th, 2021! Mark your calendars! Are you hoarding a lot of extra furniture, that you've been...

Voyager Lecture: Sticks and Stones–An Exploration of Prehistoric Tools and Weapons

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 881 Coyote Gulch Ct, Ivins, UT

Voyager Lecture: Sticks and Stones–An Exploration of Prehistoric Tools and Weapons. 6:30pm Social hour: Socializing before the lecture with like-minded friends is back! Light snacks\n

