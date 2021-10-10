Live events coming up in Winthrop

(WINTHROP, WA) Winthrop has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winthrop:

Raffle Ticket Winthrop, WA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 729 State Rte 20, Winthrop, WA

Purchase a raffle ticket, support the Barnyard, and win a private screening for up to 10 people, which includes free popcorn and an open bar. We announce the winner the first day of every month...

Pumpkin Patch Hot Seats – Omak Omak, WA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 28968 US-97, Omak, WA

Trick or Treat to win CASH! Select days in October GENERAL RULES • Members may qualify by having their Players Advantage Club (PAC) card properly inserted into a Slot Machine of have an open...

The work of Patty Yates in The Community Gallery Twisp, WA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 104 S Glover St, Twisp, WA

When The Confluence asked me to have a show in the Community Gallery, all I could think about was trees, naturally — with drops of blue sky, a river, a hidden lake, and all my feelings for the...

October Repair Cafe! Twisp, WA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Methow Recycles Repair Cafes are back, now in partnership with The Cove! The October Repair Cafe is scheduled for Saturday October 16, from 1-3 pm at The Cove. Masks are required. These Repair...

Mindfulness Meeting Twisp, WA

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 502 S Glover St, Twisp, WA

Please join us! We are a small supportive peer group, inclusive of all traditions and open to everyone. We have plenty of chairs and a few extra cushions. Participants can […]