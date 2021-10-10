CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, WA

Live events coming up in Winthrop

 6 days ago

(WINTHROP, WA) Winthrop has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winthrop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482vf8_0cMykDgi00

Raffle Ticket

Winthrop, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 729 State Rte 20, Winthrop, WA

Purchase a raffle ticket, support the Barnyard, and win a private screening for up to 10 people, which includes free popcorn and an open bar. We announce the winner the first day of every month...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZKXG_0cMykDgi00

Pumpkin Patch Hot Seats – Omak

Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 28968 US-97, Omak, WA

Trick or Treat to win CASH! Select days in October GENERAL RULES • Members may qualify by having their Players Advantage Club (PAC) card properly inserted into a Slot Machine of have an open...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45u4Df_0cMykDgi00

The work of Patty Yates in The Community Gallery

Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 104 S Glover St, Twisp, WA

When The Confluence asked me to have a show in the Community Gallery, all I could think about was trees, naturally — with drops of blue sky, a river, a hidden lake, and all my feelings for the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RStoW_0cMykDgi00

October Repair Cafe!

Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Methow Recycles Repair Cafes are back, now in partnership with The Cove! The October Repair Cafe is scheduled for Saturday October 16, from 1-3 pm at The Cove. Masks are required. These Repair...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39czqr_0cMykDgi00

Mindfulness Meeting

Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 502 S Glover St, Twisp, WA

Please join us! We are a small supportive peer group, inclusive of all traditions and open to everyone. We have plenty of chairs and a few extra cushions. Participants can […]

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winthrop Digest

Winthrop Digest

Winthrop, WA
ABOUT

With Winthrop Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

