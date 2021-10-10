Kirklin calendar: What's coming up

(KIRKLIN, IN) Kirklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kirklin area:

TRESOHR SESSIONS Meadows Kempton, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 02:00 PM

Address: Mülheimer Str. 24, 46049 Oberhausen

Meadows Intim, ergreifend, authentisch und tiefgründig: Meadows gibt sein Innenleben preis. Manchmal düster, manchmal hoffnungsvoll, aber immer voller Leben und Emotionen. Geboren und aufgewachsen ist der Fingerstyle Gitarrist und Songwriter Christoffer Wadensten in der Kleinstadt Söderköping an der Ostküste Schwedens. Er hat die letzten paar Jahre unter dem Pseudonym Meadows die Welt bereist und mit seiner introspektiven, akustischen Musik zahlreiche Clubs und Wohnzimmer erfüllt und verzaubert

James Whitcomb Riley Weekend! Sheridan, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 19975 Hamilton Boone Rd, Sheridan, IN

Learn about James Whitcomb Riley, and his creative genius, and learn how he created a trust that is still active today!! October 9 - Saturday: 9am - 8pm October 10 - Sunday: 1pm - 5pm Download our...

Psychische Gewalt und ihre Folgen - ein Interview & Akustische Ausstellung Kempton, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Am Förderturm 27, 46049 Oberhausen

„Wo häusliche Gewalt beginnt – Psychische Gewalt und ihre Folgen“

RE/MAX Edge Fall Festival 2021 Sheridan, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 19975 Hamilton Boone Rd, Sheridan, IN

Fall Fest 2021 Events in Sheridan, Indiana, Discover best of Fall Fest events, Parties, and Celebrations in Sheridan, Indiana. Find information & tickets of upcoming Fall Fest events happening in...

Frankfort Farmers Market Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 251 E Clinton St, Frankfort, IN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - October 30, 2021 Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:parking lot of Ivy Tech at the intersection of State Roads 28 and 39