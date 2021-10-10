CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bagdad, AZ

Bagdad calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(BAGDAD, AZ) Live events are coming to Bagdad.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bagdad area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUbSG_0cMykBvG00

Big Sandy Shoot

Wikieup, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: Wikieup, AZ

Big Sandy Shoot features three day weekend of friends, weapons, targets and gear in Arizona's high, western desert, With a quarter mile long firing range, populated by hundreds of shooters, The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bDU2_0cMykBvG00

Unit 20C Youth Deer Hunt Camp – AMDO

Congress, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Youth deer hunter’s camp for Unit 20C providing mentors for safety, scouting, hunting, and sportsman tips. Meals, prizes, and camaraderie provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233xDY_0cMykBvG00

Digger’s Dirt Party: Gold Mining Dig at Stanton, AZ

Congress, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Want some Gold? Come participate in a Gold Mining Dig where all participants will get some real gold straight out of the ground . About This Event Welcome Home to this picturesque camp in the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoUwL_0cMykBvG00

Birds and Other Creatures Mixed Media Mosaic Workshop

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: Burro Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305

Whimsical Mixed Media Mosaics. This event is not yet sold out. Please visit my new events page to register: https://katkirby.com/events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQHMY_0cMykBvG00

Men & Women Bible Studies — Calvary Chapel New Day

Peeples Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 8530 S Walden Blvd, Peeples Valley, AZ

Join the men as they study the Book of Ecclesiastes, have great fellowship and develop lasting friendships. Join the women as they discover their God on a new personal level through Psalm 40. It...

Bagdad, AZ
