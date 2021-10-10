CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boron, CA

Events on the Boron calendar

Boron Today
Boron Today
 6 days ago

(BORON, CA) Live events are coming to Boron.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMbTu_0cMykA2X00

Yung Jinx and Friends | D3szn, BabyStone Gorillas, Jehkai & Lil Scotty Pz

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 44355 40th Street East, Lancaster, CA 93535

YUNG JINX AND FRIENDS LIVE IN CONCERT | D3SZN x BABYSTONE GORILLAS x JEHKAI x LIL SCOTTY PZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYr9B_0cMykA2X00

East Kern Historical Society Meetings Are Back!

California City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 10221 Heather Ave, California City, CA

EKHS Meeting and Potluck If you are interested in attending one of these awesome potlucks and socializing events, Save The Dates! Meetings take place every fourth Thursday of the month. (Until...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGjCV_0cMykA2X00

Desert Tortoise Research Natural Area Fall Work Party!

California City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: California City, CA

Our annual Fall Work Party brings volunteers together for a day of conservation work at the Desert Tortoise Research Natural Area. This year we will work on vertical mulching, fence monitoring and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BsSHH_0cMykA2X00

LA F.A.M.E STUDIOS FOR FINE ARTS AND FASHION

Helendale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Beginner ballet for all ages online right from your home with professional dance teacher and agency owner Queen Sheba About this event Being a dancer can be hard at times like this with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PGw8_0cMykA2X00

Helendale Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Helendale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 27089 Helendale Rd, Helendale, CA

Join the #SBCoFD Household Hazardous Waste(HHW) team on 10/30/21 from 8 AM to 11:30 AM at the Helendale Fire Station, 27089 Helendale Rd., in Helendale! Drop off HHW items such as antifreeze...

