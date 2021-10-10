CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, KS

Washington events coming up

Washington Today
Washington Today
 6 days ago

(WASHINGTON, KS) Washington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOmf6_0cMyk9F300

Ghosts of Marysville

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1009 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

Join us for our first spooky Library U on Monday, October 18 at 5:30 pm–Ghosts of Marysville! Come to hear and learn about ghosts and spooky occurrences in Marysville and Marshall County. No...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTZBq_0cMyk9F300

Succession Planning

Washington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

This informational session is designed to grow awareness of the importance of succession planning for small business owners in Central Kansas. It is not a ‘how to’ workshop for exiting a business...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNN42_0cMyk9F300

Washington Farmers Market

Washington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 214 C St, Washington, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October, 2021 Thursdays, 5pm - 8pm Location:West Side of Courthouse Square

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezhX7_0cMyk9F300

Marysville Chamber & Main Street Soup Day

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 Veterans Memorial Dr, Marysville, KS

Join us for Marysville Chamber & Main Street's Soup Day! We will be serving Chili, chicken noodle, vegetable, MHS potato, ham & bean, as well as sandwiches and desserts! Delivery time: 11am - 1pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2WG7_0cMyk9F300

Clyde Street Market

Clyde, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: Clyde, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open May 21, 2021Fridays, 5:00pm - 6:30pm Location:Parking lot at The Branch

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Washington, KS
City
Marysville, KS
State
Washington State
Marysville, KS
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Live Events#Ks Join#Veterans Memorial Dr#Chili#Mhs
Washington Today

Washington Today

Washington, KS
28
Followers
258
Post
478
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy