Washington events coming up

(WASHINGTON, KS) Washington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:

Ghosts of Marysville Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1009 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

Join us for our first spooky Library U on Monday, October 18 at 5:30 pm–Ghosts of Marysville! Come to hear and learn about ghosts and spooky occurrences in Marysville and Marshall County. No...

Succession Planning Washington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

This informational session is designed to grow awareness of the importance of succession planning for small business owners in Central Kansas. It is not a ‘how to’ workshop for exiting a business...

Washington Farmers Market Washington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 214 C St, Washington, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October, 2021 Thursdays, 5pm - 8pm Location:West Side of Courthouse Square

Marysville Chamber & Main Street Soup Day Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 Veterans Memorial Dr, Marysville, KS

Join us for Marysville Chamber & Main Street's Soup Day! We will be serving Chili, chicken noodle, vegetable, MHS potato, ham & bean, as well as sandwiches and desserts! Delivery time: 11am - 1pm...

Clyde Street Market Clyde, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: Clyde, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open May 21, 2021Fridays, 5:00pm - 6:30pm Location:Parking lot at The Branch