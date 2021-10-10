Franklin calendar: Events coming up

(FRANKLIN, VT) Franklin is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Franklin area:

Open House for 34 Canada Street Swanton VT 05488 Swanton, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Explore the newest real estate & homes for sale in Swanton, VT with Paul Poquette Realty Group, your expert realtors in Northern Vermont, for over 45 years!

The Red Hots! Swanton, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Red Hots! at 66 US-7, Danbury, CT 06810-7544, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Halloween Event Belvidere Center, Belvidere, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4351 VT-109, Belvidere Center, VT

This is a working event at the moment and as things get finalized we will update you here! come join us for trick or treating, costume judging and other fun activities!

NINETY PROOF at The Snowshoe Lodge and Pub Montgomery Center, Montgomery, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Come on out for a FUN Evening at the Snowshoe! Great Country Rock Music from the band NINETY PROOF! Come early have some dinner and a cold one and prepare to dance the night away! We look forward...

Bread Baking with Sourdough - 2 Day Intensive Workshop Fairfax, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 38 Meade Road, Fairfax, VT 05454

Two days of refining your knowledge about Artisan Bread Baking: From starter cultures to shaping, scoring and baking techniques