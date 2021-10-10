Live events Ennis — what’s coming up

(ENNIS, MT) Ennis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ennis area:

Sweat It Forward Holiday Party + Fundraiser Manhattan, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 114 East Main Street, Manhattan, MT 59741

Join us for our annual holiday party and fundraiser benefitting Suffer Out Loud ❤️

Inaugural Big Sky CommUNITY Forum Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 145 Town Center Ave, Big Sky, MT

Big Sky Resort Area District is proud to be hosting the Inaugural Big Sky CommUNITY Forum on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, @ the Wilson Hotel. Beginning at 4:30 pm, the forum will showcase local...

Headwaters Ranch Halloween 10/24 Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 9700 Clarkston Rd, Three Forks, MT

Join us on the Ranch for some Halloween Family FUN! Haunted Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides, Bouncy House, Pumpkin Patch, and more! We have two 4 hour times slots open each day (Oct, 23, 24, 30, and...

2021 Great Pumpkin Giveaway Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 33 Lone Peak Dr, Big Sky, MT

The community is invited to come get their pumpkins and support the great efforts of Big Sky Community Food Bank. Make a canned food donation and pick out your prize pumpkin (soup preferred, 3-5...

October 19th, 2021 - ServSafe Certified Food Protection Manager Course! Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 6139 E VALLEY CENTER RD, BOZEMAN, MT 59718

ServSafe Manager Course at The C'mon Inn in Bozeman. The course will be on October 19th, 2021 from 9:00am - 5:30pm.