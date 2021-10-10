Coming soon: Springer events

(SPRINGER, NM) Springer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springer:

THCU Presents Steve Gillespie at El Raton in Raton Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 N 2nd St, Raton, NM

THCU PRESENTS STEVE GILLESPIE GEORGIA COMSTOCK & NIC DEAN HOSTED BY NATHAN LUND @ El Raton in Raton, New Mexico 7:30 PM Doors 8 PM Show A decade into his standup career, Steve Gillespie moved from...

A night of raw Americana music with MY ONE AND ONLY at Angel Fire Resort Angel Fire, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM 87710

A night of raw Americana music with MY ONE AND ONLY

Putting Tournament w/ Live Music Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 10 Country Club Dr, Angel Fire, NM

Join us every Saturday this summer season for a friendly putting tournament, live music, and an outdoor bar at the Angel Fire Country Club! This event is open to members and guests. The tournament...

Live Music at El Jefe Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 5 Springs Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Musical Guest: Jae Lesley Enjoy tasty tacos, mouthwatering margs, stunning scenery, and toe-tapping tunes every week on the patio of El Jefe, located at the base of the mountain across from the...

