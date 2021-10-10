CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springer, NM

Coming soon: Springer events

Springer Bulletin
Springer Bulletin
 6 days ago

(SPRINGER, NM) Springer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bj7Iv_0cMyk5i900

THCU Presents Steve Gillespie at El Raton in Raton

Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 N 2nd St, Raton, NM

THCU PRESENTS STEVE GILLESPIE GEORGIA COMSTOCK & NIC DEAN HOSTED BY NATHAN LUND @ El Raton in Raton, New Mexico 7:30 PM Doors 8 PM Show A decade into his standup career, Steve Gillespie moved from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333wyC_0cMyk5i900

A night of raw Americana music with MY ONE AND ONLY at Angel Fire Resort

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM 87710

A night of raw Americana music with MY ONE AND ONLY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fku0z_0cMyk5i900

Putting Tournament w/ Live Music

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 10 Country Club Dr, Angel Fire, NM

Join us every Saturday this summer season for a friendly putting tournament, live music, and an outdoor bar at the Angel Fire Country Club! This event is open to members and guests. The tournament...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjB6A_0cMyk5i900

Live Music at El Jefe

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 5 Springs Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Musical Guest: Jae Lesley Enjoy tasty tacos, mouthwatering margs, stunning scenery, and toe-tapping tunes every week on the patio of El Jefe, located at the base of the mountain across from the...\n

