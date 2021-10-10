Coming soon: Garden Valley events

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) Live events are coming to Garden Valley.

These events are coming up in the Garden Valley area:

Experience Idaho Expo Garden City, ID

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 5610 N Glenwood St, Boise, ID 83714

Come explore the incredible local businesses, people and products that make Idaho a great place to call home.

Haunted Hills Halloween @Harleys W/Pocket Of Bones! Idaho City, ID

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 305 Main St, Idaho City, ID

Haunted Hills Halloween @Harleys W/Pocket Of Bones! Hosted By Pocket Of Bones. Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 09:00 pm and happening at Idaho City., Come up to the beautiful Idaho City and let...

KIDS DISCOVERY EXPO Garden City, ID

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5610 North Glenwood Street, Boise, ID 83714

MOMS, DADS and GRANDPARENTS ... don't miss the Kids Discovery Expo where children Explore, Create and Discover!

Family 'Pumpkin Paint Pour' Workshop Garden City, ID

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 5452 W. School Ridge Rd., Boise, ID 83714

Choose your colors & enjoy creating your own fall inspired pumpkin decor. These make a great addition to your holiday table or front porch.

Slice of Paradise in Idaho Garden City, ID

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 9719 West Chinden Boulevard, Garden City, ID 83714

Join us for the Slice of Paradise event to gather victims from the 2018 Camp Fire