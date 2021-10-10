CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Hoyt Lakes events calendar

Hoyt Lakes Daily
Hoyt Lakes Daily
 6 days ago

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Live events are lining up on the Hoyt Lakes calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoyt Lakes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLpUy_0cMyk3wh00

Virginia Market Square Farmers Market

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: On Silver Lake at Kline-Cuppoletti Park Building, 111 S 9th Ave W, Virginia, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 10, 2021 - October 28, 2021 Thursday, 2:30pm - 6:00pm Location: Intersection of S 9th Avenue West and Chestnut Street in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5F0K_0cMyk3wh00

Bingo

Gilbert, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 224 Broadway, Gilbert, MN

Cash bingo will be played every Sunday in the Gilbert VFW annex. The public is welcome. Bingo is sanctioned by the Eveleth Elks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSJPM_0cMyk3wh00

Basic Certification Lash Course

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 813 N 6th Ave W, Virginia, MN

Lavish Lashes® is proud to offer you the most thorough and inclusive one-day Eyelash Extension Certification Course available. The Lavish Lashes® curriculum is a unique blend of theory and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxaho_0cMyk3wh00

Sawmill's Annual Halloween Costume Party W/Kutdown Live!!

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5478 Mountain Iron Dr, Virginia, MN

Best Halloween Party On The Range!! Stay Tuned 4 Details!!!🤘👻💀👻🤘

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNqgu_0cMyk3wh00

$4 Community Dinner

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 732 4th St N, Virginia, MN

Gather your friends and family at the Co-op for a delicious $4 dinner.Community Dinners will be served on the third Thursday of each month from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Dine-in or take out available.Menu...

Comments / 0

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes, MN
8
Followers
316
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hoyt Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

